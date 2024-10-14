Brooklyn Center City Council asks member to seek mental health evaluation

The Brief Brooklyn Park City Council expressed concerns over Council Member Maria Tran’s mental health, requesting she seek help. Police Chief Bruley says Tran has made a series of unsubstantiated reports about fellow members and asked an officer about obtaining a gun. Most council members supported the letter, aiming for Tran’s well-being, while Council Member Morson refused to sign it, saying it accomplishes nothing.



Members of the Brooklyn Park City Council are asking a fellow member to seek out mental health help after a pattern of concerning behavior.

What we know

Brooklyn Park mayor Hollies Winston introduced a letter Monday night that the council drafted to Council Member Maria Tran, asking her to meet with a mental health provider.

The mayor says the council is concerned about Tran's behavior, including lodging repeated accusations against fellow council members and recently seeking out a firearm which she allegedly wanted to protect herself from fellow council members.

Background

Concerns about Tran's mental health were first made public last week during a council work session where members discussed the problems. Due to open meeting laws, the mayor says they had to handle this matter publicly.

The discussion was sparked by a report from Brooklyn Park Police Chief Mark Bruley, who learned Tran had spoken to one of his officers about trying to get a gun, implying she needed it for protection against fellow members.

The chief spoke during Monday night's meeting, saying since she's been in office, Tran had made several police reports against other council members, that officers were never able to substantiate.

"One continuous theme that I've seen throughout numerous reports, investigations, and things that [Tran] has told me is this paranoia of bodily harm and fear of someone killing her, someone after her, and attacking her," said Chief Bruley. Bruley says these reports have left him concerned, especially since officers have been unable to find any supporting evidence of these fears.

During the meeting, Council Member Christian Eriksen said he had been investigated by police due to one of Tran's complaints.

Brooklyn Park City Council (FOX 9)

Reaction

Most of the council supported the letter, saying they wanted what was best for Tran. Council Member Nichole Klonowski says there has been work behind the scenes to deal with the situation.

"I've had a career working with people struggling with mental health issues, if that is indeed what is happening with Council Member Tran," said Klonowski. "And it's part of my personal life and I take seriously the warning signs."

Council Member Boyd Morson argued against the letter, saying it would cause more harm than good. He also argued the letter accomplishes nothing since the council can't force her to seek mental health treatment. Morson also pointed out that none of the council members have the qualifications to diagnose an individual.

"I won't be a part of this, to harm or injure somebody, I just won't," Morson said. "It's totally unethical, unnecessary, and a violation of her human rights. Let a doctor determine whether or not she's unfit, unstable. Or let the residents determine that by not voting for her."

Eriksen pushed back at Morson's criticism, saying elected officials are subject to higher scrutiny and some council members have experience in the mental health field. Eriksen compared the situation to a medical event, pointing out that members can recognize when something is wrong even if they aren't doctors.

"Symptoms are indicators of a problem, and you don't need to be a medical professional to recognize them," he explained. "And want someone to get help for them."

What's next?

It's unclear how Tran will respond to the letter. Mayor Winston says the council will allow Tran to attend future meetings remotely so she can feel safe.

Council Member Morson said that Tran, who did not attend Monday's meeting, had asked for the discussion of the letter to be delayed so she could respond at a future meeting.