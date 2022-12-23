Expand / Collapse search
Brittney Griner asks supporters to advocate for Paul Whelan

By Associated Press
Published 
Updated 7:33AM
Associated Press

Brittney Griner breaks silence, says she will return to WNBA

Brittney Griner has broken her silence and says she will return to the Phoenix Mercury after being freed from a Russian prison in a high-level prisoner exchange.

Brittney Griner has asked her supporters in a social media post to advocate for Paul Whelan, a former Marine serving a 16-year prison term in Russia for espionage charges the United States are baseless.

The U.S. had sought to secure the release of both Whelan and Griner — the WNBA star detained at a Moscow airport in February for having vape canisters containing cannabis oil — but Russia agreed to swap only Griner for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout. Griner returned to the U.S. earlier this month and Bout was sent to Russia.

In a handwritten note posted to her Instagram account on Wednesday, Griner told supporters their letters to her and advocacy for her release had made a big impact, and she asked them to do the same for Whelan, who was arrested in Russia four years ago. She included an address where supporters can send letters to the imprisoned American.

"I hope you’ll join me in writing to Paul Whelan and continuing to advocate for other Americans to be rescued and returned to their families," Griner wrote.

MORE: Brittney Griner says she will return for WNBA's upcoming season

paul whelan_brittney griner GETTY

Paul Whelan and Brittney Griner ((Photo credit KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images and The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Russia releases video of Brittney Griner-Viktor Bout prisoner swap

Russia's Federal Security Service released video on Dec. 8 of the prisoner swap between WNBA star Brittney Griner and arms dealer Viktor Bout.