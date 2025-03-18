Boys' volleyball as sanctioned high school sport gets first season underway

The Brief The inaugural season of boys volleyball as an MSHSL sport started on Monday. After years of growing popularity, the organization voted to sanction the sport in 2023.



More than 90 boys' volleyball teams across Minnesota will take the court as an official high school sport this spring.

Excited for the opportunity

What we know:

Deon Lang has been playing volleyball at the club level since he was in the 8th grade.

Now as a senior, he'll be able to help the Eden Prairie Eagles Boys Volleyball Team soar as a varsity sport.

"I think it's great. I'm not allowed to play contact sports because I have a heart condition, so this is a big piece of my life," Lang told FOX 9.

Years in the making

The backstory:

While girls’ volleyball has been a staple in high schools for decades, the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) voted to officially sanction boys volleyball in 2023.

The inaugural season started on Monday and the Eagles have enough interest to not only field a varsity team, they're holding tryouts for junior varsity and B-squad boys teams as well.

"I know there's so many boys in the state and at our high school that are waiting for this opportunity and are super excited to officially be a high school sport," said head coach Steph Chapek.

Chapek says being a sanctioned high school sport means players can practice at the school, and don't have to pay for gym time.

The school will also provide buses to take the team to matches and pay the coaches’ salaries, so the players don't have to cover those costs on their own.

"It's really exciting. What we've talked about is being the first and being part of something from the very beginning," said Chapek.

Varsity volleyball

What they're saying:

Lang is looking forward to lettering in his favorite pastime and maybe earning a state title in the process.

"I think we're pretty great. For the preseason rankings we’re number one in the state, so we're hoping to hold that position," sayd Lang.

The Eagles first varsity boys’ volleyball match will be later this month while the state tournament will be held at St Thomas University in early June.