Bond denied for Minnesota man accused in fatal attack at Villa Park train station

Bond has been denied for a Minnesota man accused of the first-degree murder of a 62-year-old man during an altercation last year at a west suburban Villa Park train station.

Gregory Matthews, 30, of St. Paul, Minnesota, appeared in bond court Friday morning for the murder of James Kelly, according to the DuPage County state's attorney's office.

On July 10, 2022, Villa Park police responded to call of a disturbance at the Villa Park train station on Ardmore Avenue, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said Kelly was standing by himself on the train station platform when Matthews approached him and allegedly punched the man, causing him to fall. After striking Kelly, Matthews took his cell phone and fled the scene.

When officers arrived, they found Kelly lying on his back unconscious, with blood coming from his right ear as well as his face and head. He was taken to a local hospital, but died on Dec. 3 from complications of blunt force trauma to his head.

Gregory Matthews (DuPage County states attorney)

Matthews was identified as a suspect following an extensive investigation, and a $1 million warrant was issued for his arrest.

Earlier this month, Matthews was arrested in Minnesota for a disturbance at a train station, at which time he was charged with Kelly's murder. Matthews waived extradition and was returned to DuPage County on July 22, where he was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of robbery, prosecutors said.

"There is absolutely no justification for this alleged unprovoked attack on Mr. Kelly," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said. "The fatal, senseless act of violence alleged in this case will not be tolerated and will be aggressively prosecuted."

"Mr. Kelly did not deserve to be a victim of senseless violence. As a society, we must work together, stronger more than ever, to fight against the scourge of violent criminals who think nothing to attack an innocent person," Villa Park Chief of Police Michael Rivas said in a statement.

Matthews' next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 11 for arraignment.