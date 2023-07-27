Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from THU 3:43 PM CDT until THU 4:15 PM CDT, Burnett County
9
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until THU 4:30 PM CDT, Meeker County, Stearns County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from THU 3:57 PM CDT until THU 4:30 PM CDT, Kanabec County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until THU 4:15 PM CDT, Chisago County, Polk County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from THU 3:52 PM CDT until THU 4:30 PM CDT, Aitkin County, Pine County
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 8:00 PM CDT, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Rock County
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 12:00 PM CDT until THU 8:00 PM CDT, Anoka County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Dakota County, Faribault County, Hennepin County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, McLeod County, Nicollet County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Scott County, Sibley County, Washington County, Watonwan County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
until THU 9:00 PM CDT, Anoka County, Benton County, Chisago County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Kandiyohi County, Meeker County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Ramsey County, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Todd County, Washington County, Wright County, Barron County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Pierce County, Polk County, Saint Croix County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from THU 2:06 PM CDT until THU 9:00 PM CDT, Aitkin County, Carlton County, Cass County, Crow Wing County, Itasca County, Lake County, Pine County, Saint Louis County, Burnett County

Bond denied for Minnesota man accused in fatal attack at Villa Park train station

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
FOX 32 Chicago

VILLA PARK, Ill. - Bond has been denied for a Minnesota man accused of the first-degree murder of a 62-year-old man during an altercation last year at a west suburban Villa Park train station.

Gregory Matthews, 30, of St. Paul, Minnesota, appeared in bond court Friday morning for the murder of James Kelly, according to the DuPage County state's attorney's office.

On July 10, 2022, Villa Park police responded to call of a disturbance at the Villa Park train station on Ardmore Avenue, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said Kelly was standing by himself on the train station platform when Matthews approached him and allegedly punched the man, causing him to fall. After striking Kelly, Matthews took his cell phone and fled the scene.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

When officers arrived, they found Kelly lying on his back unconscious, with blood coming from his right ear as well as his face and head. He was taken to a local hospital, but died on Dec. 3 from complications of blunt force trauma to his head.

mugshot-gregory-matthews.jpg

Gregory Matthews (DuPage County states attorney)

Matthews was identified as a suspect following an extensive investigation, and a $1 million warrant was issued for his arrest.

Earlier this month, Matthews was arrested in Minnesota for a disturbance at a train station, at which time he was charged with Kelly's murder. Matthews waived extradition and was returned to DuPage County on July 22, where he was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of robbery, prosecutors said.

"There is absolutely no justification for this alleged unprovoked attack on Mr. Kelly," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said. "The fatal, senseless act of violence alleged in this case will not be tolerated and will be aggressively prosecuted."

"Mr. Kelly did not deserve to be a victim of senseless violence. As a society, we must work together, stronger more than ever, to fight against the scourge of violent criminals who think nothing to attack an innocent person," Villa Park Chief of Police Michael Rivas said in a statement.

Matthews' next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 11 for arraignment.