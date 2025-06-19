Body of missing man found near Spicer, no foul play suspected

The Brief The body of a missing man was found about a mile and a half outside of Spicer on Tuesday. Authorities say no foul play is suspected. The man was missing for more than a week before his body was found.



The body of a man missing since June 9 was found near Spicer earlier this week.

Missing man found dead

What we know:

Phillip Iverson, 29, of Spicer, was identified by the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office on Thursday.

Authorities say there is no foul play suspected and no threat to the public.

The body was found about 1 ½ miles west of Spicer near County Road 10 NE at about 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office.

What we don't know:

Law enforcement officials have not released details on Iverson's cause of death.