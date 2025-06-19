Body of missing man found near Spicer, no foul play suspected
NEAR SPICER, Minn. (FOX 9) - The body of a man missing since June 9 was found near Spicer earlier this week.
Missing man found dead
What we know:
Phillip Iverson, 29, of Spicer, was identified by the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office on Thursday.
Authorities say there is no foul play suspected and no threat to the public.
The body was found about 1 ½ miles west of Spicer near County Road 10 NE at about 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office.
What we don't know:
Law enforcement officials have not released details on Iverson's cause of death.
The Source: This story uses information shared by the Kandiyohi Sheriff's Office and past FOX 9 reporting.