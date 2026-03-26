Body found in Mississippi River: Ramsey County authorities seek help with ID

The Brief A man’s body was found in the Mississippi River near Harriet Island and the St. Paul Yacht Club on May 23, 2025. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office is asking for help identifying him and released a photo of the graphic t-shirt design he was wearing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the medical examiner's office.



The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a man whose body was pulled from the Mississippi River in May 2025.

Man’s body found in May 2025 still unidentified

The backstory:

Authorities said a man was found near Harriet Island and the St. Paul Yacht Club on May 23, 2025, though officials note his death likely occurred at least four weeks earlier.

Officials described the individual as a white male, between 5 feet 10 inches and 6 feet 2 inches tall, and weighing at least 150 pounds.

At the time he was found, he was wearing black jeans, a black Reebok hoodie, and a red graphic T-shirt that read "None favor the warrior til the enemy is at the gates!" An image of the design can be seen below.

An unidentified man found on May 23, 2025, was wearing a red version of this t-shirt. (Supplied)

The Medical Examiner’s Office said the man had surgical hardware in his right ankle, but attempts to identify him using serial numbers from the hardware were unsuccessful. He also had dental work that could aid identification, though matching dental records are needed.

The case and DNA information have been entered into the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System under case number UP148173.

What you can do:

Anyone with information that could help identify the man is asked to contact the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's office at 651-266-1700 or RCmedicalexaminer@co.ramsey.mn.us, referencing case number 25-1653.