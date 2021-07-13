Body found in ditch in rural Stearns County, sheriff's office investigating

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death after a jogger found a body in a ditch Monday afternoon.

The body was located at County Road 5 and 65th Avenue in Brockway Township.

The sheriff’s office said no foul play is suspected and they do not believe there is any criminal activity associated with the death.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death.