Blizzard conditions reported in Duluth, Minn., police urge residents to avoid travel

It wasn't the best day to be out on the roads Saturday in the Twin Cities metro. But, further north, travel was near impossible.

Saturday evening, the National Weather Service reported snow and strong winds created blizzard conditions.

The winds pushed huge waves off Lake Superior to the shore, causing flooding. According to the NWS, at times, snow fell at a rate of one inch per hour.

The treacherous weather had police urging residents to stay home rather than brave the bad weather. In a tweet, Duluth police shared a photo of the snow-covered roads and a stuck vehicle, writing: "And it’s only going to get worse. Stay home to avoid getting stuck and stranded like this young fellow."

More snow is expected statewide over the course of the night through Sunday afternoon.