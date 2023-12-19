‘Big Bang Theory’ star Kate Micucci is cancer-free after surgery: ‘Very lucky’

article

"The Big Bang Theory" actress Kate Micucci provided a health update after she was recently diagnosed with lung cancer.

"I have great news, which is that I am cancer-free! The surgery last week went great," Micucci, 43, revealed in a TikTok post. "All the reports came back that it worked, I don’t need to do any other treatment."

"So big thank you to all my doctors and nurses and everyone who took just, really great care of me. And thanks to figuring it out early because I am very, very lucky and I know that."

Micucci added that she felt "really good today" and remains "truly grateful" for the overwhelming support.

"I’m just glad I can report some good news to you," she said.

Koothrappali (Kunal Nayyar) and Lucy (Kate Micucci) go on a very awkward date, on "The Big Bang Theory."

The New Jersey native noted what she is looking forward to during the holiday season as she recovers.

"I’m excited to hang with my little boy for Christmas."

Her health update ended with a sweet video of her son running toward his mother as he kissed her.

In 2017, Micucci married musician Jake Sinclair. The couple share a son who was born in 2020.

The "Raising Hope" actress’ comments come after she previously explained that she was recovering after undergoing lung surgery to treat the disease earlier this month.

While Micucci referred to her initial video as a "SickTok," the actress admitted she found her diagnosis to be bizarre, as she lives a healthy lifestyle. She was seen lying in a hospital bed in her social media video.

"They caught it really early. It's pretty weird because I've never smoked a cigarette in my life," Micucci said.

"It was a surprise," she shared. "But also, I guess it happens. And so, the greatest news is they caught it early. They got it out. I'm all good."

Micucci appeared in eight episodes of "The Big Bang Theory" after her character was introduced in the long-running sitcom's seventh season in 2013. The actress played Lucy, a socially awkward graduate student and the girlfriend of Raj, played by Kunal Nayyer. She made her last appearance in the show's 10th season in 2017.

Her other acting credits include roles in "When In Rome," "Scrubs," "'Til Death,""Steven Universe," "Easy," "DuckTales," "Bored to Death," "The Lego Batman Movie," "Nature Cat" and "Unikitty!" Micucci has voiced the role of Velma in the "Scooby Doo" animated franchise since 2015. She is also one-half of the comedy folk duo "Garfunkel & Oates," which she created with actress Riki Lindhome in 2007.



