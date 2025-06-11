BCA investigating Freeborn County deadly law enforcement shooting

The Brief The Freeborn County Sheriff's Office said law enforcement fatally shot a man during a use-of-force incident Tuesday night. The incident happened while authorities were responding to a domestic disturbance. A woman was also found dead near the residence, but authorities believe she died prior to law enforcement arrival.



The Minnesota BCA is investigating after a woman was found dead, and a man was fatally shot by law enforcement during a use-of-force incident Tuesday night in Freeborn County.

Fatal shooting

What we know:

The Freeborn County Sheriff's Office said at around 7:15 p.m., deputies responded to a possible domestic disturbance involving firearms on the 2100 block of 880th Avenue in rural Albert Lea.

Authorities learned a man reportedly involved in the domestic disturbance was heading to Mower County, and those county deputies found the vehicle and initiated a pursuit. During the pursuit, the man returned to the residence and, upon exiting the vehicle, "a use-of-force incident occurred where law enforcement officers discharged their firearms," the sheriff's office said.

Despite lifesaving measures, the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

Other officers searched the scene and discovered a deceased woman near the residence. The sheriff's office said it's believed the woman died before law enforcement arrived.

The law enforcement officers involved have been placed on critical incident leave. The sheriff said portions of the incident were captured by body-worn cameras.

What we don't know:

Law enforcement did not share further details about the use-of-force incident or the circumstances of the woman's death.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the incident.