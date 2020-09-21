Barron County Sheriff's Office investigating murder of man, 23, in Chetek, Wisconsin

The Barron County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the murder of a 23-year-old man in Chetek, Wisconsin Sunday.

The sheriff’s office said it received a 911 call at 12:55 p.m. from a woman who said she found her son outside the house not breathing and there was blood inside the house.

Deputies responded to the house on the 1100 block of 27th Street and found the victim, identified Garrett Macone of Chetek, deceased.

Detectives began investigating Macone's death. Several hours later, after several interviews, they arrested a 25-year-old Rice Lake man for first-degree intentional homicide. He is currently in custody at the Barron County Jail awaiting formal charges.

The case remains under investigation.