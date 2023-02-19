Arrest made in Bucks County in connection with Temple officer’s shooting death, sources say

A suspect has been taken into custody in connection with a shooting that killed a Temple University police officer in the line of duty near the school's campus Saturday night, sources tell FOX 29.

Police say the officer was trying to intervene in a carjacking in the area of 18th Street and Montgomery Avenue in North Philadelphia when he was shot.

The officer was rushed to Temple University Hospital where he later died, according to the university. US Marshall’s and Fox 29 sources have identified the deceased officer as Chris Fitzgerald.

Law enforcement sources tell FOX 29 that an arrest made in Bucks County early Sunday morning was in connection to the Saturday night's shooting. Those sources say the suspect is known to local law enforcement in Bucks.

The suspect has been transported to Philadelphia Police headquarters by U.S. Marshals, according to sources.

A growing memorial for the fallen officer has also been started by fellow officers and his Temple community on the 1700 block of West Montgomery Avenue.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.