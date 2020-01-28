Archdiocese praised for reforms as Ramsey County oversight ends

article

After four years of intense scrutiny and major reforms, the Archdiocese of St. Paul & Minneapolis is no longer under the oversight of Ramsey County.

During a press conference Tuesday, the county attorney praised changes they've made to protect children and investigate priests. All of this stems from felony charges filed four years ago.

“I stand here today sorry, grateful and humbled,” Archbishop Bernard Hebda said, apologizing to a St. Paul family whose sex abuse allegations began the reform.

“I’m sorry the Hoffman family has had to endure so much pain. I have said it before, but it bears repeating: we failed you,” he said.

Curtis Weymeyer was de-frocked and remains in prison after pleading guilty to criminal sexual conduct in 2012 for abusing the Hoffman brothers.

“I am also grateful that you reported the abuse perpetrated on you,” Hebda said.

Their case led to a lengthy investigation of the Archdiocese itself and brought felony charges for failing to protect children. It was settled in late 2015 with an agreement of four years of civil oversight by the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office.

“I have the greatest confidence in these individuals, in their unwavering commitment to ensure these changes we’re seeing will be everlasting,” said Ramsey County Attorney John Choi.

With the final cultural assessment report filed in court Tuesday, outlining dozens of major changes in preventing and investigating abuse, that oversight comes to an end - though the work does not.

“This is like a marathon without a finish line,” Choi said.

Choi said despite the extensive case, he has confidence in the Archdiocese.