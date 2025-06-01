Anne Frank tree planted in Minnesota

The Brief A tree descended from a Chestnut tree Anne Frank wrote about in her diary is now planted in Minnesota. Fairmont High School was selected for the tree’s location as part of the Sapling Project, through the Anne Frank Center. When the original tree was blown down in a storm in 2010 the Sapling Project collected seeds and has been growing sapling in Indianapolis. So far 20 trees have been planted across the country, including the one now planted in Fairmont, Minnesota. 11-year-old Natalie Flaherty spearheaded the effort to bring the piece of Anne Frank’s history to her hometown.



A tree that is a direct descendant of the Chestnut tree Anne Frank wrote about in her legendary diary is now planted in Fairmont, Minnesota.

How did this effort start?

What we know:

Since Natalie Flaherty was in just second grade, she has been captivated by the story of Anne Frank and her view of the world while in hiding during the Holocaust. As Flaherty summarizes it, Anne wouldn't have died if it weren't for hate.

"We don't love if we're going to hate," says Flaherty. "We weren't put on this world to hate and to tear our world apart. We're put on the world to love. If we hate, that's just going to break our world, and we hate for the most stupid stuff."

With Anne Frank in mind, Flaherty started a Kindness Club at her school, sharing bracelets and good deeds. She and her mother traveled to Omaha to see another descendent of Anne Frank's tree planted. She spoke at the event, and became more determined to become a sapling recipient. Since then, Flaherty has met with lawmakers and Holocaust survivors.

Chosen as a sapling recipient

The backstory:

Dr. Lauren Bairnsfather of the Anne Frank Center says Flaherty was chosen as a sapling recipient, because of her unwavering dedication to Anne Frank’s legacy. "I mean, she's moved by Anne Frank's story and by her diary that she is really leading a movement in Fairmont, Minnesota."

For the planting ceremony, Flaherty arranged for the local choir to sing, friends to read passages from Anne Frank’s diary, plus the mayor of Fairmont awarded a proclamation. She’s collected letters and recognition ranging from former President Biden, to the Jewish community relations council and a phone call from the Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan.

"We're not Jewish," says Flaherty mother Rebecca Flohrs. "I really think it's all hate that she wants to end, and it's against all people from all different places, and you can have an inspiration and a person who is kind of like that for you and still have empathy and want for everybody to feel love and cared for."

Dig deeper:

