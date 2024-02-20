Amber Alert: Missing Two Rivers boy, search intensifies

article

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 3-year-old boy in Two Rivers – and our news partners at FOX 11 say the search has intensified as of Wednesday morning, Feb. 21.

Authorities said Elijah Vue's caregiver last saw him at 8 a.m. at his home Tuesday morning, near 39th and Mishicot in Twin Rivers. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a long sleeve dark-colored shirt and red and green dinosaur slip-on shoes.

Residents organized a search party Wednesday morning. There has also been a police presence at cemeteries in the area.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Vue is described as 3 feet tall and 45 pounds, with sandy hair and brown eyes. Officials said he has a birthmark on his left knee.

The Two Rivers Police Department said Vue is possibly carrying a red and white plaid blanket with him. Authorities said no family or associates are in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 844-267-6648 or 920-686-7200. There is currently no description of a suspect or a vehicle.