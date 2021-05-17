Expand / Collapse search
AMBER Alert: 13-year-old girl last seen in Menomonie, Wisconsin

MENOMONIE, Wis. (FOX 9) - Authorities issued an AMBER alert for a 13-year-old girl who was last seen with a 19-year-old man Sunday morning in Menomonie, Wisconsin. 

According to officials, Samantha K. Stephenson was last seen in the late morning hours Sunday in Menomonie. She was with Brandon A. Morgan. She was last seen on foot and there is no known vehicle associated with the. 

Authorities say their destination is unknown, but it is possible they are headed to Minnesota. Both said they would be going underground and have since cut off all communication and turned off cellphones.

Samantha is described as 5'3'' tall, 105 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a white Rick and Morty sweatshirt, black sweat pants, and glasses. She was not wearing shoes.

Brandon Allen Morgan is described as 6'4'' tall, 166 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and jeans.

If you have any information call Menomonie police or 1-800-263-5906.