Woman suspected of arson following St. Louis County house fire

By
Published 
Fire
FOX 9

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - After a house burned down in St. Louis County, authorities have arrested a female that is currently being held on arson charges.

On the morning of Aug. 22, deputies were dispatched to a disturbance call in the area of Makinen – an unincorporated community in St. Louis County that’s 18 miles southeast of the city of Virginia.

Upon arrival, St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office deputies made contact with a female who was standing in a field near a residence that was currently burning. At the time, authorities observed a woodpile under a lean-to connected to the building, which then spread to the home.

One occupant was in the building at the time, but deputies were able to make contact with him, and he was able to safely exit.

The female has since been taken into custody, and is being held at the St. Louis County Jail on charges of arson pending further investigation.

The house was a total loss, according to police.

St. Louis County Deputies were assisted by the State Fire Marshal's office, Makinen Fire Department, Palo Fire Department, Colvin Fire Department, Fayal Fire Department, Lakeland Fire Department and Gilbert Fire Department.