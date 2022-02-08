Alexandria community bands together to help boy battling cancer

article

The community of Alexandria is rallying behind a family that's dealing with a difficult diagnosis.

Ten-year-old Jack Albert was diagnosed just a few weeks ago with stage four Burkit's Lymphoma, a cancer of his lymphatic system.

While Jack is getting care at Children's Hospital in Minneapolis, his community back home is supporting him and his family with a fundraiser.

Jack's mom says she's so grateful, especially since they just moved to Alexandria fairly recently.

"From the bottoms of our hearts, we cannot thank you enough for your support, Alexandria," said Kim Albert. "Alexandria hockey and just the entire Alexandria community… We only just moved there nine months, and they have just taken us in. And that’s been enough time to build a family there because it’s such a special, amazing place."

If you’d like to help out Jack’s family, you can click here.

