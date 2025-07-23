Air quality alert issued for northwestern MN due to wildfire smoke

The Brief Wildfire smoke has triggered an air quality alert for northwestern Minnesota until Friday evening. The air quality is considered unhealthy for everyone. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency said it's likely the alert will need to be expanded to other parts of the state on Thursday.



An air quality alert is in effect for parts of northwestern Minnesota through Friday due to wildfire smoke.

Air quality alert

The backstory:

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency issued an air quality alert from 6 a.m. on Wednesday through 11 p.m. on Friday for East Grand Forks, Roseau, and the Tribal Nations of Red Lake and White Earth.

The MPCA explains: "A band of heavy smoke from wildfires in Saskatchewan and Manitoba is moving south across southern Manitoba and will reach northwest Minnesota by early Wednesday morning. A stationary front will remain over the northern part of the state for most of the day Wednesday, which will keep ground-level smoke confined to the northwest corner of the state."

What you can do:

The air quality is in the red AQI, meaning it is unhealthy for everyone. The sky may appear hazy and residents smell smoke during this alert.

People with sensitive conditions should reduce outdoor physical activity, take more breaks, and do less intense activities, the MPCA recommends.

Air quality alert map issued on July 22, 2025. (Credit: MPCA) (Supplied)

What's next:

The agency explained it’s likely the alert will expand to other areas of the state on Thursday.

"The front will move east and exit the region overnight and by Thursday morning northwest winds will be widespread across the state. This will allow smoke to move quickly southeast and smoke will reach northeast, central, and southwest Minnesota by Thursday afternoon. The alert will likely need to be expanded for Thursday. Air quality impacts will continue through Friday. Winds will become southerly Friday, which will push the smoke back to the north. Air quality should improve gradually from south to north beginning Friday afternoon."

The latest air quality information can be found on MPCA's website here.