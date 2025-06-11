AGs call Pres. Trump's National Guard deployment in LA 'unlawful'

The Brief A group of attorneys general are calling President Trump's deployments of the National Guard in California "unlawful." The deployments come after protests over ICE raids escalated over the weekend. The AGs say Trump's actions will further "sow chaos."



A coalition of attorneys generals, including Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, are criticizing President Trump for deploying National Guard members to Los Angeles amid protests over ICE, calling the orders "unlawful, unconstitutional, and undemocratic."

National Guard sent to Los Angeles

The backstory:

Over the weekend, President Trump sent National Guard members to assist with protests over ICE raids after the protests escalated over the weekend. The order came without a request from state or local officials, which is customary when deploying the National Guard. The last time a president sent in National Guard members without the governor's permission was to protect a civil rights march in Alabama in 1965.

The president used a legal provision allowing him to deploy federal service members when there is "a rebellion or danger of a rebellion against the authority of the Government of the United States."

By the numbers:

After another night of riots, on Monday, the president doubled down, this time sending 2,000 National Guard members and 700 Marines to Los Angeles. The deployment of the Marines came without clear rules about what they could and couldn't do in response to the protests. The head of the Marine Corps said Tuesday Marines were in Los Angeles but had not yet been called to respond.

At the same time, California leaders have accused President Trump of exaggerating the riots and contributing to the unrest with his orders.

On Sunday, Pres. Trump argued California officials were downplaying the situation.

"I think it was a riot, I think it was very bad," he said, later adding: "We're not going to let this happen to our country, we're not going to let this country be torn apart like it was under Biden."

California leaders push back

Local perspective:

After the first deployment, California Attorney General Rob Bonta filed a lawsuit, saying "abusing his authority and unlawfully mobilizing California National Guard troops."

Gov. Gavin Newsom also condemned President Trump's orders on Tuesday, saying: "This isn’t just about protests here in Los Angeles. This is about all of us. This is about you. California may be first, but it clearly will not end here. Other states are next. Democracy is next. Democracy is under assault before our eyes."

President Trump responded Wednesday morning on Truth Social, writing: "The INCOMPETENT Governor of California was unable to provide protection in a timely manner when our Ice Officers, GREAT Patriots they are, were attacked by an out of control mob of agitators, troublemakers, and/or insurrectionists. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

"If our troops didn’t go into Los Angeles, it would be burning to the ground right now, just like so much of their housing burned to the ground," the president later added. "The great people of Los Angeles are very lucky that I made the decision to go in and help!!!"

Ellison calls out Trump

What they're saying:

On Tuesday, Attorney General Keith Ellison and a group of 18 other attorneys general condemned President Trump's deployment of the National Guard in California.

A statement from the group reads:

"The president’s decision to federalize and deploy California’s National Guard without the consent of California state leaders is unlawful, unconstitutional, and undemocratic.

"The federal administration should be working with local leaders to keep everyone safe, not mobilizing the military against the American people.

"As the chief legal officers of our states, we are proud to help protect our communities and oppose violence in any form. We support Attorney General Bonta in his challenge to the Trump administration’s illegal conduct.

"We oppose any action from this administration that will sow chaos, inflame tensions, and put people’s lives at risk — including those of our law-enforcement officers."