After Minneapolis City Council rejects safety chief, questions linger about police chief’s future

The Brief Mayor Jacob Frey plans to veto the city council’s decision to reject the reappointment of Community Safety Commissioner Todd Barnette. Frey’s spokeswoman said that while the mayor has veto power, the city attorney is reviewing the city charter and case law for guidance. Questions remain about Police Chief Brian O’Hara’s future, and whether the mayor will have enough support to reappoint him.



Tensions are rising at Minneapolis City Hall as Mayor Jacob Frey on Thursday promised to veto the city council’s move to block his reappointment of the community safety commissioner.

Mayor vows to keep Barnette in his role

What we know:

The Minneapolis City Council on Thursday voted 7-6 against reappointing Todd Barnette as the city’s community safety commissioner, a role that oversees the police department and other public safety agencies. Barnette, a former Hennepin County chief judge, has held the post since 2023.

"We need to be concentrating on items like public safety right now, and I’m going to do everything in my power to keep Todd Barnette in this position," the mayor said at a news conference on Thursday.

The mayor’s office said he has veto power in this case, but the city attorney is reviewing the city charter and case law to determine next steps.

"I’m going to take some time with my family and just reflect...." said Barnette.

Some council members raised concerns about Barnette’s budgeting during the immigration crackdown, saying departments he oversees spent more than allowed.

Political analyst weighs in on possible next steps

The backstory:

"You could have the city council suing the mayor, which would only escalate the tensions between the two," said FOX 9 Political Analyst Blois Olson. "We’ve never seen this situation before, which is, I think, why the city attorney is reviewing case law to see just how much power there is."

The council would need nine votes to override the mayor’s veto but lost its veto-proof majority in November.

Questions about police chief’s future

Local perspective:

Police Chief Brian O’Hara’s three-year term ended in January. The mayor has until July to nominate him for another term. It is unclear whether the mayor will have enough support from the new council to reappoint O’Hara.

Olson said O’Hara’s national profile could play a role in his future.

"Ultimately, does Chief O’Hara want the job bad enough to battle for it? He’s in demand in other cities, and it would be easy for them to give up that fight, appoint a different chief, give the mayor a fresh start, rather than a prolonged court battle."