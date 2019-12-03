9 cars left running, unattended stolen in St. Paul, Minnesota in last 2 days

article

At least nine vehicles were stolen in St. Paul, Minnesota over the last two days after they left running and unattended, police said Tuesday.

As the temperatures drop, the St. Paul Department is warning people not to make it easy for auto thieves and to stay with their cars while they are warming them up.

"It's a lot easier to steal a vehicle that's running and unattended than it is to steal one that's locked, not running or has a person sitting in the driver's seat," the police department said in a Facebook post.

Police said they are doing everything they can to find the thieves.