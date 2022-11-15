89-year-old Oakdale woman honored for picking up trash during regular walks

Five to six days a week, Georgiana Harris starts her day by walking laps around the retaining pond across the street. But while she's stretching her legs, she's also cleaning up the environment at the same time.

"I have to keep active at my august age and I do it because I do it. It's what I do," said Harris.

The 89-year-old says she started picking up trash 30 years ago after a friend suggested her walking group in Appleton, Wisconsin bring along plastic bags on their regular strolls.

So when she moved into an apartment at the Waters of Oakdale five years ago, she continued collecting garbage and pulling invasive weeds at the Tartan Crossing greenspace in her neighborhood, although at her advanced age, now she does it with the help of a cane.

"A lot of flyers from HyVee and a lot of bills from Hardees. Sometimes bottles. One day I found 20 cents, two dimes, and a nickel another day," said Harris.

For her efforts, Harris is one of six people honored with the 2022 Watershed Excellence Award from the Ramsey County/Washington Metro Watershed District Thursday night.

Harris says she does it to give back to her community and keep the small patch of public land looking good.

"It's kind of mindblowing to get an award for it. I have been thanked by people who have walked by. A couple of people said 'I would never do that'. I answer 'you can wash your hands afterward'," said Harris.

On this day, the snow hid most of the discarded items Harris usually finds during her walks but she says she won't waste the opportunity to do some good anytime soon.

"It's funny, and I like funny," said Harris.