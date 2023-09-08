5 Minnesota counties experiencing ‘exceptional’ drought, says DNR

As rain remains rare in Minnesota, the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) now says several counties in Minnesota are experiencing their worst drought since 2021.

Currently, the U.S. Drought Monitor says more than half of the state in severe, extreme, or exceptional drought, with the rest of the state in moderate drought or abnormally dry conditions.

Areas currently experiencing exceptional drought levels include portions of Freeborn, Mower, Carlton, Pine and Aitkin counties.

Throughout Minnesota, 15% is experiencing abnormally dry conditions, 30% of the state is in moderate drought, 39% of Minnesota is in severe drought and 15% of the state is in extreme drought.

"With nearly the entire state experiencing some level of drought it is important for all Minnesotans to take measures to reduce water use," said DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen in a statement. "The DNR is closely monitoring the levels of our surface waters and aquifers and will take additional restrictive actions if necessary to protect public water supplies."