3M ramps up production of masks due to increased demand related to coronavirus

Minnesota-based company 3M is ramping up its production of medical masks as the response to the novel coronavirus outbreak has increased demand.

"3M is committed to supporting the public health and government response to the coronavirus outbreak," read a statement in part from a 3M spokesperson. "Global demand for supplies used to treat and help protect people, such as respirators, is currently exceeding supply."

3M is increasing production at facilities in the United States, Asia and Europe.

"In China and around the world, 3M is working with customers, distributors, government and medical officials to help get supplies where they are most needed," continued the statement. "3M is also closely monitoring and responding to any potential impact to our broader supply chain."

Coronavirus was first reported in the Wuhan province of China. There are now confirmed cases in 50 countries, including the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to the World Health Organization, the majority of confirmed cases are in China, which has more than 78,000 cases. In China, there have been 2,747 deaths due to coronavirus.