39-year-old Colorado man killed in northwest Minnesota rollover crash

Authorities say a 39-year-old man is dead after his car crashed into a ditch and rolled over on the road in Becker County Saturday morning.

The man was driving on Highway 34 at Old Mill Road around 5:50 a.m. in Carsonville Township when he drove into a ditch where his car hit an approach, vaulted and rolled westbound before coming to rest on its wheels, Minnesota State Patrol says.

State Patrol says the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

The 39-year-old man was from Mancos, Colorado. His identity has not been released by authorities.