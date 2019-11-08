3 young sisters remain in critical condition after house fire

Three young girls are still in critical condition more than a week after suffering injuries in a house fire in southeastern Minnesota, according to a Regions Hospital spokesperson.

Early Halloween morning, a fire broke out at a home in the 1000 block of Dump Hill Road in Rushford, Minnesota. All six members of the Cords family had gotten out of the home before responders arrived, but the father, Jared Cords, and three daughters suffered serious injuries and were taken to Regions Hospital. According to the family's GoFundMe page, Jared went into the home multiple times to save his family.

Jared, 45, has since been discharged from the hospital, but seven-year-old Ravyn, five-year-old Teagan and three-year-old Peyton remain in critical condition.

“At this time, we want to focus on our family’s healing and recovery," read a statement from the Cords family. "We appreciate and want to say thanks for all of the support, thoughts and encouragement.”