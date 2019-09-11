3 more Minnesota cases of severe lung injuries connected to vaping

article

There are now 25 confirmed or probable cases in Minnesota of severe lung injuries connected to vaping, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

Health officials updated the total cases Wednesday morning, showing there were three additional cases likely tied to vaping usage. There are also 12 people under review.

Last week, health officials confirmed a 65-year-old patient died of serious lung injuries due to vaping illicit THC products. Nationwide, there have been six reported deaths tied to vaping.

Wednesday, President Donald Trump announced his administration is looking into banning most flavored e-cigs, which could have a massive impact on the multibillion dollar industry. The push comes in light of the lung injury cases nationwide, many which have impacted teens.

"There's Skittles-flavored vaping, there's gummy bear-flavored vaping - this isn't to attract the 50-year-old, this is to attract the teenager and if you get rid of those appetizing flavors and all you have is tobacco-based vape product, that's not appealing, that's not what a teenager wants," said Dr. Andrew Stiehm a pulmonologist with Allina Health.