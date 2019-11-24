3 family members killed in crash near St. Cloud, Minn.

A mother and her two adult sons died Saturday after a crash at an intersection in Sherburne County, Minnesota.

According to Sheriff Joel Brott, an SUV was hit by a truck at the intersection of County Road 20 and County Road 3 in Palmer Township, east of St. Cloud.

Witnesses told deputies the SUV had gone through the stop sign, headed north on County Road 20, when it was hit by a truck which was headed west on County Road 3.

All three people inside the SUV, 77-year-old Lucille Hansen, 43-year-old Jason Hansen, and 48-year-old Jeffrey Hansen, all of South Haven, were killed.

The 24-year-old driver of the truck was also hurt but expected to survive his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

