3 children, 1 adult hospitalized after townhome fire in Vadnais Heights

The Brief Two children were rescued by firefighters while another child and an adult were able to escape after a townhome caught fire in Vadnais Heights Saturday. All four victims were taken to the hospital, and their conditions are currently unknown. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.



What we know

According to the Vadnais Heights Fire Department, firefighters were called to a fire at a townhome complex in the 1000 block of County Road D East around 5:40 p.m.

At the scene, crews found an active fire and heavy smoke coming from one of the townhomes, fire officials said. Fire crews learned people were trapped inside, and entered the burning home.

Two young children were rescued from the home by firefighters, and two other victims, another child and an adult, were able to escape the home. All four victims were taken to the hospital.

The fire was eventually extinguished, authorities said.

Multiple agencies responded to the fire, including Maplewood, Little Canada, and White Bear Lake Fire Departments.

What we don't know

Officials say the current conditions of the four victims is currently unknown.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. It is not known if the home is habitable after the fire.