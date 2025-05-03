3.81-carat diamond found in Arkansas State Park by Minnesota man

The Brief David DeCook found a 3.81-carat brown diamond on the ground at Crater of Diamonds State Park early last week. The farmer from Stewartville, Minnesota, says he and his brother have been visiting the park for 20 years. DeCook says it’s the largest diamond harvested at the park this year.



One amateur diamond hunter from Minnesota says his hobby is paying off in big ways.

'Made my trip'

What we know:

David DeCook is an avid rock collector, who spends his spare time looking for agates.

But his latest find is a real gem.

"It takes a while to sink in, but it's a different feeling, that's for sure. It makes you feel good, though," DeCook told FOX 9.

'Best I’ve ever done'

The backstory:

DeCook says he and his brother travel to Crater Of Diamonds State Park in Arkansas two to three times a year to dig for diamonds.

He says about an hour into one of their latest visits with their dad early last week, DeCook saw something glimmering on the ground and picked it up.

"Kind of looks like a candy wrapper, real shiny looking, kind of like a Werther's candy wrapper kind of. As you get closer to it, you can tell it's a diamond pretty quick," said DeCook.

His discovery turned out to be a 3.81 carat brown diamond that he has named "The Duke Diamond" after his hunting dog.

He says it’s the largest diamond he and his brother have found during one of their trips, and the largest one harvested at the park this year.

"I was very surprised, I guess, and never thought I'd find one that big. You just never know what you're gonna find. It's a chance of a lifetime," said DeCook.

‘Almost too easy’

What they're saying:

Now that he's hit paydirt, DeCook isn't sure what he's going to do with his treasure.

But he says he'll be back at the park next winter to hunt for more.

"It's kind of an interesting deal. Probably never happen again for me, but somebody else would be next," said DeCook.