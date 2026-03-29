Have you claimed your 2022 tax refund? April 15 deadline looms

The Brief If you think you have an unclaimed federal tax refund from 2022, you have until April 15, 2026 to file for it. The IRS estimates about $1.2 billion in unclaimed federal tax refunds exists from more than 1.3 million taxpayers. The median tax refund is about $686. If the refund returns aren't filed by April 15, the money goes to the U.S. Treasury.



There is about $1.2 billion remaining in unclaimed federal tax refunds from 2022, and you have about two weeks left to claim them before it goes to the U.S. Treasury.

2022 unclaimed tax refunds

What we know:

The Internal Revenue Service estimates about $1.2 billion in federal tax refunds remain unclaimed from 2022. If you think you have unclaimed funds, you have until April 15, 2026 to file a 2022 Form 1040.

The IRS says more than 1.3 million people have unclaimed refunds, with a median of $686. If you didn’t file, get your W-2s/1099s from 2022, complete your tax return and mail it to the IRS. Electronic filing may not be available.

The unclaimed refunds are either the result of not filing a federal return in 2022, or a return was filed and a check was sent to wrong address if the taxpayer moved, or possilbywent to the wrong bank account.

How to claim your 2022 refund

What you can do:

Other tax reminders

Why you should care: