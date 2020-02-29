2 people seriously wounded after shooting at Minneapolis home

Two people were seriously hurt after shots rang out in south Minneapolis on Saturday, a shooting that investigators believe was an act of domestic violence.

Officers were called around 12:50 p.m. for reports of the shooting on the 4900 block of Lyndale Avenue South.

Inside the home, police found two people who had suffered gunshot wounds. They were rushed to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment where police say they are in grave condition.

Police say the shooting is believed to be a domestic incident and there is no further danger to the public. Police also say they are not looking for any suspects at this time.

Due to the domestic nature of the shooting, police say further information about their identities will not be released.