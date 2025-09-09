2 men killed in Lakeville helicopter crash remembered for giving back

The Brief Authorities have identified the two people who were killed in the Lakeville helicopter crash over the weekend. Family and friends shared tribute posts to the two Wisconsin men.



Family and friends are remembering the two Wisconsin men who were killed in the helicopter crash in Minnesota over the weekend.

Remembering a hero

The backstory:

Lakeville police said they responded to the scene near Airlake Airport, south of the Twin Cities, on Saturday just before 3 p.m.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the two men who died in the helicopter crash as 81-year-old David Schmitz of Spooner, Wisconsin, and 66-year-old Robert Drallmeier of Glenwood City, Wisconsin.

What they're saying:

There has been an outpouring of love from family and friends who are remembering Schmitz and Drallmeier.

"He’s obviously a hero as far as I’m concerned. He was in the Marine Corps. I was a Navy corpsman with the Marine Corps. We weren’t in at the same time, but I knew he was a Marine, a helicopter pilot in the Marines," said Michael Breitenfeld, a family friend of David Schmitz, and Spooner American Legion Vice Commander.

"I was over at his place one time, and I know I saw this medal on his stand, and it said that he had won the Distinguished Flying Cross."

People in the Spooner community say the Schmitz family is well-known in town.

"I’ve known the family for probably 40 years or more." said Breitenfeld. "It’s the only grocery store in town, so everybody knows that grocery store and knows the Schmitz owns it."

Loved ones said Schmitz was a veteran and hero who will be remembered for serving and giving back to the community with his passion for flying — long after hanging up his uniform.

"Whenever we have a celebration in town, 4th of July, or we have Rodeo Days in town, he always flew either his plane or his helicopter during those times. Everybody knew that was Dave," said Breitenfeld.

What we don't know:

Federal agencies, including the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), are investigating the incident.