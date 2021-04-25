2 injured after driver hits bear outside Brainerd, Minnesota

Two people suffered non-life threatening injuries after they struck a bear while driving in northern Minnesota.

According to the state patrol, at about 8:49 p.m. Friday, a Hyundai Santa Fe was traveling north on Highway 25 near Ox Cart Trail in Daggett Brook Township when it struck a bear on the highway. The Hyundai went off the road, struck a tree and then overturned.

The driver and passenger were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. They were wearing seat belts.

Authorities say alcohol was a not a factor in the crash.