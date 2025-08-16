2 dead after apparent murder-suicide shooting in Moorhead

The Brief Two people were found dead from gunshot wounds inside an apartment in Moorhead Saturday morning. Police say the two people were known to each other, and they believe the incident was a murder-suicide.



Moorhead shooting

What we know:

According to Moorhead police, just before 4 a.m., officers responded to an apartment building on the 1100 block of 2 Avenue South on reports of a shooting.

At the scene, officers found a 53-year-old and a 21-year-old dead from gunshot wounds, police said. A firearm was also found at the scene.

After speaking with witnesses, police believe the incident may have been a murder-suicide.

What we don't know:

Police did not identify the two people, but they will be identified by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office. It was also not said what led up to this incident.