2 dead after apparent murder-suicide shooting in Moorhead
MOORHEAD, Minn. (FOX 9) - Moorhead police say two people were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide Saturday morning.
What we know:
According to Moorhead police, just before 4 a.m., officers responded to an apartment building on the 1100 block of 2 Avenue South on reports of a shooting.
At the scene, officers found a 53-year-old and a 21-year-old dead from gunshot wounds, police said. A firearm was also found at the scene.
After speaking with witnesses, police believe the incident may have been a murder-suicide.
What we don't know:
Police did not identify the two people, but they will be identified by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office. It was also not said what led up to this incident.
