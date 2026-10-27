1991 Minnesota Twins World Series memories return 35 years later

The Brief This World Series is bringing back memories of the Twins' 1991 title run. That year, the Twins won their second World Series in four years in Minnesota. Tim Mahoney and Kent Hrbek said the noise and celebration from Game 6 and Game 7 still stand out.



The World Series has Minnesota fans remembering the Twins' second championship in 1991 and the roar that came with it.

Memories from the 1991 title run

What we know:

The current World Series has brought back memories of when the Twins came out on top in 1991. The team won its second World Series in just four years on Oct. 27, that year.

During the 1991 season, several Twins players were regulars at The Loon Café in downtown Minneapolis. Owner Tim Mahoney said the celebration after the win is something he still remembers clearly.

"When they won, the place, I mean the roof came off. It was just so loud, and people screaming," said Mahoney.

The backstory:

After Kirby Puckett hit an iconic home run in the 11th inning of Game 6, Twins first baseman Kent Hrbek said he felt momentum was on the Twins' side for Game 7 in the Metrodome.

"It was so loud, but you could also feel the noise down there in your field. That's how loud it was. You could, you would actually feel it," said Hrbek.

How downtown Minneapolis responded

What they're saying:

Hrbek said Gene Larkin's walk-off single in the bottom of the 10th inning that sent Dan Gladden home was the thrill of a lifetime, even though the team had won the fall classic just a few years before.

A few days later, Minnesota was digging out from the Halloween blizzard that same year. For Hrbek, the 1991 title still ranks with the biggest moments he has ever experienced. He said the Twins' 1987 and 1991 championships remain near the top of that list.

"My daughter was born in 1992. That's number one. Winning the World Series in both 87 and 91 were the two other greatest things that ever happened to me," said Hrbek.

Mahoney said fans flooded the streets and the bars downtown, and he called the camaraderie Minneapolis at its finest. He said another Twins' championship would be a home run for the city.

"I hope in some time before I die, this happens again. Because there's nothing, nothing like a championship team to bring the city together," said Mahoney.