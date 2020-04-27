Expand / Collapse search

16-year-old now youngest Minnesota COVID-19 patient in ICU

Published 
Coronavirus in Minnesota
FOX 9

(FOX 9) - The Minnesota Department of Health reported Monday the youngest COVID-19 patient in the intensive care unit is 16 years old. 

There are currently 122 COVID-19 patients in the ICU, ranging in age from 16 to 95 years old. At total of 292 COVID-19 are hospitalized, with the youngest a 4-week-old infant. 

Minnesota currently has 1,222 ICU beds available, with another 831 that could be ready in 24 hours. Of those, 932 are currently in use. 

Minnesota hospitals increasing capacity, ventilators

Data released from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) shows hospitals are gearing up their capacity for the Coronavirus pandemic, as Governor Tim Walz made a dire prediction that 40 to 80 percent of all Minnesotan’s might eventually get the virus.&nbsp;

Minnesota’s youngest COVID-19 patient is a 4-week-old infant. The oldest is 109 years old. 

MDH is now providing more accurate age ranges for confirmed COVID-19 cases. According to the latest data, 25 percent of the state’s 3,816 cases are people 70 or older while just four percent of cases are people 19 or younger. 