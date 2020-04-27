16-year-old now youngest Minnesota COVID-19 patient in ICU

The Minnesota Department of Health reported Monday the youngest COVID-19 patient in the intensive care unit is 16 years old.

There are currently 122 COVID-19 patients in the ICU, ranging in age from 16 to 95 years old. At total of 292 COVID-19 are hospitalized, with the youngest a 4-week-old infant.

Minnesota currently has 1,222 ICU beds available, with another 831 that could be ready in 24 hours. Of those, 932 are currently in use.

Minnesota’s youngest COVID-19 patient is a 4-week-old infant. The oldest is 109 years old.

MDH is now providing more accurate age ranges for confirmed COVID-19 cases. According to the latest data, 25 percent of the state’s 3,816 cases are people 70 or older while just four percent of cases are people 19 or younger.