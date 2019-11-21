15-year-old arrested in Cass County homicide

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a homicide in Cass County in northern Minnesota.

At 5:53 p.m. Monday, Cass County sheriff’s deputies responded to an emergency call at a home in Cass Lake. When they arrived, they found the victim dead inside.

The sheriff’s office identified the victim as Brandon Morgan Jr., 19, of Cass Lake. His death has been ruled a homicide.

The sheriff’s office said Thursday they have arrested a suspect in the case. Formal charges are pending.

Morgan’s death remains under investigation.