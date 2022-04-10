14-year-old boy hurt in Minneapolis shooting

A 14-year-old boy was injured Sunday as gunfire rang out in Minneapolis' McKinley neighborhood.

Police say ShotSpotter detected more than 20 shots fired along Lyndale Avenue North shortly after 6 p.m.

While responding, officers found a 14-year-old boy who had been shot in the area of Aldrich Avenue and 36th Avenue. At 35th and Lyndale, police say they found "evidence of gunfire."

The teen is expected to survive his injuries.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Police say the teen was unable to provide much information, but they are working to review surveillance video.