10 teachers named finalists for 2020 Minnesota Teacher of the Year

Ten teachers from across the state have been named finalists for 2020 Minnesota Teacher of the Year.

Education Minnesota, the 86,000-member statewide educators union, announced the finalists Tuesday. The announcment comes as all Minnesota schools are closed to slow the spread of the coronavirus and teachers are adjusting to distancing learning.

The Minnesota Teacher of the Year finalists were selected from a group of 36 semifinalists by an independent selection panel of 24 leaders from the education, business, government and nonprofit sectors.

The 135 candidates for this year’s Minnesota Teacher of the Year program included pre-kindergarten through 12th grade teachers, ECFE and ABE teachers from public or private schools.



The 2020 Minnesota Teacher of the Year will be named sometime this summer after the selection panel conducts interviews with the finalists either in-person or virtually.



2020 MINNESOTA TEACHER OF THE YEAR FINALISTS