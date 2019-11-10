1 dead after fire at home in Red Wing, Minn.

A man has died after a fire broke out Sunday morning in Red Wing, Minnesota, firefighters say.

According to the Red Wing Fire Department, crews were called at 8:19 a.m. to the 1200 block of Phelps Street for a report of a fire. Crews later learned that someone may still be inside the burning home.

At the scene, firefighters say they found a working fire and moved quickly inside to battle the blaze and search the home.

Firefighters found flames on the front porch and in the living room with heavy smoke throughout the first and second floors.

On the first floor, crews were able to find a victim and remove them from the home. Paramedics worked to start CPR and transported the man to Red Wing Mayo hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Firefighters say the cause of death is currently under investigation, as is the cause of the fire.

The Red Wing Fire Department says Sunday's death was the first fire-related fatality the city has seen in years, the chief says.

In a statement, Chief Shannon Draper writes: "The loss of a life is tragic and we are saddened to lose one of our community members and neighbor. I am proud of the quick efforts of our firefighters and paramedics our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time."

Sunday, Minneapolis firefighters also announced a woman had died after a fire this week in the city. Firefighters said the death was the first fire-related death of the year in Minneapolis.