MN weather: Pleasant Sunday gives way to rainy start to week

The Brief Sunday will be quiet, pleasant and warm with highs in the 60s for most. Rain moves into Minnesota on Monday as a slow-moving weather system arrives. Showers remain possible Tuesday, although parts of the day look to be dry.



After a warm Sunday, Minnesota is in for a rainy Monday as a slow-moving weather system moves into the region.

Pleasant and quiet Sunday

What we know:

Sunday looks to be the nicest day of the forecast, with temperatures well above average. The metro will see a high of 67 with highs in the low to middle 60s across the region.

Things will stay mostly dry and there will be some breaks in the clouds depending on where you are at.

Sunset will come at close to 5 p.m. after Daylight Saving.

Rainy start to week

Monday:

Rain moves into the region Monday with the next weather system. Monday looks rainy at times across a large portion of Minnesota, although rain may not last all day.

The system will be slow-moving, taking two to three days to pass through the region.

Some dry air may move into the region by Monday evening.

Tuesday:

Some periods of showers remain possible Tuesday as the system continues to move through the region. Parts of Tuesday look to be dry, with breaks in the rain.

The system may bring a few scattered showers into Wednesday.

What's next:

The rest of the week looks fairly quiet, with some spotty sunshine and temperatures in the lower 50s, still above the average high of around 50 degrees.