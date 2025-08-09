Air quality alert issued for all of Minnesota due to Canada wildfire smoke

The Brief An air quality alert has been issued for all of Minnesota due to wildfire smoke from Canada. The alert is set to begin Sunday at 9 a.m., and will go through 9 a.m. Tuesday. The northern half of Minnesota will be under a red air quality index, which is unhealthy for all, and the southern half of the state will be under an orange air quality index, which is unhealthy for sensitive groups.



Air quality alert in Minnesota

What we know:

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) has issued an air quality alert for all of Minnesota starting Sunday at 9 a.m. until 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Smoke from multiple wildfires across central Saskatchewan and Manitoba will stretch around the back of an area of low pressure over the weekend, and the low will move east towards Minnesota.

How areas are impacted

Dig deeper:

MPCA says the northern part of Minnesota will reach the red air quality index, which is unhealthy for everyone.

Areas impacted by this category:

Brainerd

Alexandria

Hinckley

St. Cloud

Ortonville

Bemidji

East Grand Forks

Moorhead

International Falls

Two Harbors

Hibbing

Ely

Duluth

Roseau

Tribal Nations of Mille Lacs, Leech Lake, White Earth, Red Lake, Grand Portage, and Fond du Lac.

The southern half of the state is expected to reach the orange air quality index, which is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Areas impacted by this category:

Twin Cities metro area

Albert Lea

Marshall

Worthington

Rochester

Winona

Mankato

The Tribal Nations of Upper Sioux and Prairie Island

The sky may look smoky and hazy, and you may smell smoke during the air quality alert.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will not be issuing or activating any burn permits during the air quality alert, and campfires are discouraged.

What's next:

The air quality is expected to improve by Tuesday evening into Wednesday.