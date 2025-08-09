Air quality alert issued for all of Minnesota due to Canada wildfire smoke
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - An air quality alert has been issued for all of Minnesota starting Sunday due to wildfire smoke from Canada.
Air quality alert in Minnesota
What we know:
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) has issued an air quality alert for all of Minnesota starting Sunday at 9 a.m. until 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Smoke from multiple wildfires across central Saskatchewan and Manitoba will stretch around the back of an area of low pressure over the weekend, and the low will move east towards Minnesota.
How areas are impacted
Dig deeper:
MPCA says the northern part of Minnesota will reach the red air quality index, which is unhealthy for everyone.
Areas impacted by this category:
- Brainerd
- Alexandria
- Hinckley
- St. Cloud
- Ortonville
- Bemidji
- East Grand Forks
- Moorhead
- International Falls
- Two Harbors
- Hibbing
- Ely
- Duluth
- Roseau
- Tribal Nations of Mille Lacs, Leech Lake, White Earth, Red Lake, Grand Portage, and Fond du Lac.
The southern half of the state is expected to reach the orange air quality index, which is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups.
Areas impacted by this category:
- Twin Cities metro area
- Albert Lea
- Marshall
- Worthington
- Rochester
- Winona
- Mankato
- The Tribal Nations of Upper Sioux and Prairie Island
The sky may look smoky and hazy, and you may smell smoke during the air quality alert.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will not be issuing or activating any burn permits during the air quality alert, and campfires are discouraged.
What's next:
The air quality is expected to improve by Tuesday evening into Wednesday.
The Source: A press release from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.