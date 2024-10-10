Minnesota weather: Bright and unseasonably warm Thursday

The Brief Enjoy above-average temperatures with highs in the 80s on Thursday. The overnight hours will be relatively cloudy, potentially dwindling the chances of seeing the northern lights from the recent geomagnetic storm. A cold front moves on Friday, kicking off a cooling trend.



Expect a sunny Thursday with above-average temperatures reaching into the 80s before cooler weather arrives for the weekend.

Thursday forecast

Enjoy the warm and bright Thursday with a southern breeze at 10-20 mph. Temperatures remain well above average, with highs in the lower 80s for much of Minnesota. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is 82 degrees.

The day will feature plenty of sunshine before high clouds move in from the north by the afternoon and evening. Unfortunately, those clouds could dwindle the chances of catching a glimpse of the northern lights from the recent geomagnetic storm.

The evening will remain mild, with overnight lows ranging from the upper 50s to lower 60s, along with relatively cloudy skies.

Looking ahead

A cold front pushes in on Friday morning, kicking off a cooling trend. Temperatures will drop into the 70s in the metro and southeast Minnesota, while the rest of the state will see highs in the 60s.

Over the weekend, expect a mild Saturday with highs in the 60s before temperatures dip into the upper 50s on Sunday with breezy conditions. While the metro may see a sprinkle on Saturday, most rain showers are expected to remain in northern Minnesota.

Temperatures will hover in the 50s as we head into early next week, with the first frost of the season possible in the Twin Cities metro on Tuesday. By midweek, temperatures will heat up slightly back into the 60s.

Here's a look at your seven-day forecast: