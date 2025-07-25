Minnesota weather: Warm and hazy Friday ahead of a very hot, tropical weekend

The Brief An air quality alert remains in place across Minnesota through 11 p.m. on Friday. The heat and humidity will build this weekend with dew points in the 70s and feels-like temperatures reaching the triple digits. Storms are possible from Sunday night into Monday, which could help break the humidity.



Friday brings warm temperatures and hazy skies before the heat and humidity ramp up this weekend in Minnesota.

Friday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Temperatures climb into the mid-80s on Friday, with the Twin Cities topping out at around 86 degrees. Wildfire smoke in the atmosphere brings more hazy sunshine, accompanied by a light southeasterly breeze at 5-10 mph.

An air quality alert is in effect statewide through 11 p.m. Friday. Depending on where you are, the AQI ranges from orange to yellow, meaning the air quality is either unhealthy for sensitive groups or considered moderate.

Extended forecast

What's next:

Saturday brings hot and tropical conditions with dew points in the low-90s and feels like temperatures in the mid-90s.

The humidity on Sunday will be oppressive, with dew points in the low to mid-70s, actual temperatures in the low 90s, and the heat index pushing into the triple digits.

There are more chances for storms from Sunday night into Monday, which will help break the humidity. Cooler and more comfortable temperatures return by midweek, with highs in the 70s.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)