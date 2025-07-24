Minnesota weather: Clearing to smoky sunshine on Thursday

The Brief An air quality alert is in place for most of Minnesota due to wildfire smoke. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is around 85 degrees. The heat and humidity will build throughout the weekend with storm chances returning early next week.



It’s a hazy and warm Thursday in Minnesota as wildfire smoke impacts air quality for much of the state.

Thursday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Clouds give way to smoky sunshine due to Canadian wildfire smoke moving into the region. An air quality alert is in effect for most of the state through Friday evening. Depending on where you are, the AQI levels are in the red or orange, meaning the air quality is unhealthy for everyone or for sensitive groups.

Temperatures are in the mid-80s, with the Twin Cities metro topping out near 85 degrees. Dew points sit in the mid to upper 60s, giving the air a bit of a sticky feel.

Extended forecast

What's next:

Friday brings more hazy sunshine, increased clouds in the afternoon and highs in the mid-80s.

Saturday is mostly sunny and slightly warmer with highs in the upper 80s. By Sunday, it will feel humid with dew points back in the 70s and heat index values into the triple digits.

The heat and humidity carry into next week as we head into a stormy pattern.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast: