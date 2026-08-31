Minnesota weather: Hot, sunny but not as steamy on Monday

The Brief Morning clouds fade for plenty of midday and afternoon sunshine. Temperatures reach the upper 80s and low 90s across much of Minnesota. Humidity gradually falls on Monday but will return later this week.



Monday brings another hot day across Minnesota, though it will be slightly less humid with plenty of afternoon sunshine.

Monday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Morning clouds will gradually fade, giving way to plenty of midday and afternoon sunshine. A passing cold front will help dew points fall from the lower 70s into the mid-60s while northwest winds remain light at 5-10 mph.

Temperatures reach the upper 80s across much of Minnesota, with some areas climbing into the low 90s. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is around 89 degrees.

Monday night stays quiet, with overnight lows in the 60s and cooler 50s across northern Minnesota.

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Tuesday turns less humid as dew points fall into the 50s. Clouds increase from the south and west during the afternoon as a frontal boundary lingers near the Iowa border. A few storms could develop Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning.

The unsettled pattern continues through much of the week, with scattered storm chances mainly during the overnight hours. Additional storms are possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning, Thursday night into Friday morning and Friday night into Saturday morning.

Temperatures climb into the upper 80s heading into the weekend, with heat index values reaching the low 90s.

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)