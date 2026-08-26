Minnesota weather: Warm, less humid Wednesday with a stray sprinkle possible

The Brief Wednesday is less humid with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. Passing clouds and a stray sprinkle are possible before skies gradually clear later in the day. Sunshine returns Thursday with additional rain opportunities on Friday.



A warm but less humid Wednesday brings passing clouds and a slight chance of a stray sprinkle across Minnesota.

Wednesday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Wednesday will be warm and comfortable across Minnesota as temperatures reach the upper 70s and low 80s. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is around 81 degrees.

Cloud cover rolls in during the morning, and a stray sprinkle can’t be ruled out before skies gradually clear later in the day. Northwest winds at 10-20 mph could briefly bring the smell of wildfire smoke into parts of Minnesota, though it is not expected to impact air quality.

Overnight lows fall into the 50s for much of the state, with temperatures around 60 degrees in the metro area.

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Friday starts pleasant and sunny before clouds increase during the afternoon. A few showers are possible later in the day, followed by a chance for a stray thunderstorm Friday evening.

The weekend looks somewhat unsettled, with storm chances at times across Minnesota. However, many areas may miss out on the rain. A stray thunderstorm is possible Saturday night, with another chance lingering into Monday morning.

Temperatures and humidity increase again by Sunday as highs climb into the upper 80s. Temperatures remain in the mid-80s heading into next week.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast: