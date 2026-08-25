How Dolly Parton's childhood literacy legacy lives on in Minnesota

The Brief Dolly Parton's Imagination Library has gifted more than 300 million free books to more than 3 million children across the U.S. and four other countries, including Minnesota. Nearly a dozen Imagination Library programs operate in Minnesota, including one in the Southwest Metro launched by the Chanhassen Rotary Club. A bill to create a statewide Imagination Library program was referred to an education committee earlier this year.



Dolly Parton spent decades at the top of country music, but the program closest to her heart had nothing to do with a stage.

Parton's lasting gift to children

What we know:

Parton launched the Imagination Library in 1995 with a simple but powerful mission: to mail free books to children from birth to 5 years old every single month.

The goal is to build a love of reading and help young children grow their own home libraries.

To date, the program has gifted more than 300 million books to more than 3 million children across the United States and in four other countries.

'She loves reading. And she loved children'

The backstory:

Parton's inspiration for the program was deeply personal.

Growing up, her father did not know how to read or write, and she was determined to make sure millions of children around the world would not share the same experience.

"This is one of the most precious things and the proudest I am of any program that I've ever been involved in in my life is working with the little kids," said Parton, speaking at a Library of Congress ceremony.

There is also a small but meaningful tradition baked into the program from the very start.

"One of the nice little stories I like to tell people is that Dolly's favorite book is The Little Engine that Could," said Maud Duggan of the Southwest Metro Imagination Library. "And for every child that signs up for the program, the very first book they get, no matter how old they are, is Dolly's favorite book."

What they're saying:

Duggan described the program's standing in the world of childhood literacy in clear terms.

"Her program is probably one of the most world-renowned programs there are in childhood literacy," said Duggan.

She also spoke about why the program's core mission matters so much.

"We can't lose the books in kids' bedrooms," Duggan said. "And we can't lose the enthusiasm for story time with your parents every night."

Minnesota's growing connection to the program

Local perspective:

Nearly a dozen Imagination Library programs operate across Minnesota.

One of them, in the Southwest Metro, was launched by the Chanhassen Rotary Club a couple of years ago.

The club reports that more than 1,700 children across 11 ZIP codes have signed up for the program.

To keep it running, the Rotary raises more than $50,000 a year in support.

A bill to create a statewide Imagination Library program was referred to an education committee earlier this year, which could expand the program's reach across Minnesota significantly.

In lieu of flowers, Parton's family is asking that donations be made to her Imagination Library Foundation.

Duggan expressed confidence in the program's future.

"Her program is built to last despite the news today," Duggan said. "The program is going nowhere. So I have no doubt that we will continue to see more books in the hands of small kids every day."